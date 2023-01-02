Skip to main content
Opinion

Holiday Gift Fund gives thanks for helping Ridgefield children

Evelyn C Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund
Smiling faces for Ridgefield children during the holidays is the goal of the Evelyn C Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund. We are pleased that we were again able to provide gifts/toys, new clothing and food certificates for less-fortunate children and their families in town but could not have done so without the help of many. 

A special thank you to The First Congregational Church, The Christian Science Church,
Kristin Beylouni and Danielle Beylouni and their Band of Angels, The Ridgefield Lions Club, Jesse Lee Methodist Nursery School, National 
Charity League, Orangetheory, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, The Ridgefield Women’s Club, Fight4Fit Fitness Center and Christian Oropeza and William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Thank you also to The Anne S. Richardson Fund, The Wadsworth Russell Lewis Fund, the Igstaedter Foundation, Ridgefield Thrift Shop and the UPS Store for their ongoing financial support. And a heartfelt thanks as well to the many generous Ridgefielders, whose contributions allow us to continue to help our neighbors in need during the winter holidays and with their Back-To-School needs year after year.

Happy New Year!

Susan Ferguson, Joann Mulvaney
Kristi Vaughan Cody, Nancy Sampson
Gigi Bazarian, Robin Phillips and Kitsey Snow

