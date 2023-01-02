Holiday Gift Fund gives thanks for helping Ridgefield children

Contributed photo

Smiling faces for Ridgefield children during the holidays is the goal of the Evelyn C Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund. We are pleased that we were again able to provide gifts/toys, new clothing and food certificates for less-fortunate children and their families in town but could not have done so without the help of many.

A special thank you to The First Congregational Church, The Christian Science Church,

Kristin Beylouni and Danielle Beylouni and their Band of Angels, The Ridgefield Lions Club, Jesse Lee Methodist Nursery School, National

Charity League, Orangetheory, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, The Ridgefield Women’s Club, Fight4Fit Fitness Center and Christian Oropeza and William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.