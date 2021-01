To the Editor:

Republican congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney, representing Wyoming and also a party leader, serving as House Republican Conference Chairman, is truly a patriot. Rep. Cheney, a staunch Republican and the daughter of former Vice-President Dick Cheney, voted to impeach President Trump after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Part of her impeachment statement read “The President of the United States summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

Liz Cheney believes in the truth, not lies. She has risked her status in the Republican party by standing up for the rule of law and for America.

Liz Cheney is the only decent hope for the future of the Republican party and she will be revered as a real American patriot.

When history teachers across our nation share the events of this seditious uprising, Liz Cheney’s response needs to be included. When America was attacked by a mob, intent on destroying democracy, Liz Cheney would not stand down. Truth matters and character is everything.

Thank you Congresswoman Cheney.

Rich Fasanelli, Ridgefield, Jan. 19