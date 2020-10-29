Opinion

Haskell will help save the planet

To the Editor:

We desperately need to keep Will Haskell as our state senator and our advocate to protect our planet. Will Haskell believes in science; our scientists have data showing that the continued use of fossil fuels, by releasing CO2, will heat our planet to the point of destruction.

For 800,000 years the carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere varied between 180 and 300 parts per million. Recently, since our heavy use of fossil fuels, the CO2 levels have climbed to 415 parts per million, causing a greenhouse effect which is warming our planet.

Will Haskell has sponsored laws to help avoid a destructive climate change. We need Will to continue supporting solar and wind electricity generation as well as supporting increased use of electric vehicles, air source heat pumps for heating buildings and building energy efficiency measures.

I am voting for Will Haskell. Please join me!

Dwayne Escola

52 Catoonah St., Oct. 26