Opinion

Giving Thanks: Veterans Day at ERMS

On behalf of the faculty, parents and students of East Ridge Middle School, we would like to thank all of the veterans that joined us for this wonderful annual ceremony, which was held on Friday, November 8. A beautiful breakfast buffet was served following the ceremony. Thank you to all of the many school families that provided delicious baked goods and beverages.

In addition, we would like to give a special thanks to our very generous local merchants: Steve’s Bagels, Dunkin Donuts, Tony’s Corner Deli, Parma Deli, Ross’ Bread, Tusk & Cup and Caraluzzi’s. We couldn’t have done it without your help!

Catherine Desmarais and Nicole Fortson