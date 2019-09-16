Giving Thanks: Sunset Wine Party

To the Editor:

More than 400 area guests sampled over 100 wines from Ancona’s Wines & Liquors at the second annual Sunset Wine Party at iconic Lounsbury House.

The sold-out party included delectable treats from Gallo Ristorante, music by Sean McKee, HamletHub Tasting Room and ‘Wine Talks.’ A beautiful way to end Ridgefield Wine Week, a seven-day wine extravaganza throughout Ridgefield’s restaurant community.

Thank you to Paula Alonso-Ktorides, Mitch Ancona, Kyle Martinez, Codey Foster and Monique Arascunaga and others who worked with Lounsbury House to organize this fundraiser. Net proceeds went to the Ridgefield Food Pantry.

Suzanne Brennan

Executive Director, Lounsbury House