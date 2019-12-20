Opinion

Giving Thanks: Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair

Jodi Oster of Oster Folk Art sold crafts from recycled and reclaimed items at The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair on Saturday 23, November 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Jodi Oster of Oster Folk Art sold crafts from recycled and reclaimed items at The Ridgefield Womanâ€™s Club Craft Fair on Saturday 23, November 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. less Jodi Oster of Oster Folk Art sold crafts from recycled and reclaimed items at The Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair on Saturday 23, November 2019 in Ridgefield, Conn. Jodi Oster of Oster Folk Art sold crafts ... more Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Giving Thanks: Ridgefield Woman’s Club Craft Fair 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Woman’s Club Craft Fair

The success of the recent Craft Fair sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club is due to the many patrons, both young and old, who attended our major fundraising event and supported our 90+ diverse vendors. Thank You! You made all our efforts worthwhile!

If you happened to sample some of the snacks or lunches available from the Cafeteria during the Craft Fair, then you know that we served a wonderful variety of food - all donated by Ridgefield restaurants and businesses! We sincerely thank these business owners who generously supported our efforts to assist many charities and organizations in Ridgefield and the area.

Thank You to: Chez Lenard, Deborah Anne’s, Dimitri’s Diner, Early Bird, Genoa Deli, John’s Best, Milillo, Ridgefield Prime, Parma Market, Subway, Tony’s, Village Pizza, and Yuan Asian. In addition, donations were given by Party Depot, Fairfield County Bank, Union Savings Bank and Lexus of Greenwich & Lexus of Mt. Kisco and Infiniti of Greenwich.

We are indeed blessed to live in this wonderful town! Happy New Year to all!

Diana Pietrangelo

Ridgefield Woman’s Club