Giving Thanks: Knights of Columbus raises $2,250 for people with intellectual disabilities

Thank you, Ridgefield

On behalf of the Knights of Columbus - Marquette Council, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire Ridgefield community. It is inspiring to know that people — from all backgrounds and political persuasions — can still find common ground in helping create a more inclusive community.

On the weekend of the Oct. 19 and 20, Ridgefield’s generosity and unity were on full display. You may have seen my brother Knights and I in front of Steve’s Bagels and Stop and Shop on Oct. 19, when through your generosity we collected over $1,434 for our Order’s Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

When combined with Sunday collections at St. Mary, in total over $2,250 in donations were received. 100% of the funds collected will go to charity: 20% to Special Olympics (nationally); and locally 40% to Sunrise Cottages and 40% to Sphere.

We would like to especially thank Steve’s Bagels and Stop and Shop. These local businesses allowed us to use their storefronts as the staging grounds for our efforts. Please take a moment in the next few weeks to show these businesses that you appreciate their local commitment. Let them know that you are a shopper who acknowledges and appreciates their actions, and you also support the charitable efforts of the community. Keeping local business vibrant and viable benefits the whole community.

Lastly, I’d like to thank Msgr. Royal for allowing us to collect after mass, and for allowing pulpit announcements to publicize the event. Your support for the Order is essential in its success, and through its success we hope to help you fulfill your mission to the greater community.

Phil Del Guidece

Grand Knight