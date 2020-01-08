Opinion

Giving Thanks: Jesse Lee Day School Santa breakfast sponsors

To the Editor:

The Jesse Lee Day School family wants to extend a huge thank you to all who supported our Breakfast with Santa fundraiser this year!

An extra special thank you to Fairfield County Bank, our Platinum sponsor, for their continued, generous support of our event.

Thank you to all of our donors including ACT of Connecticut, 850 Degrees Wood Fired Restaurant, Baja Cocina, Bareburger, BellaHome Gifts, Cake Box, Casey Energy, Danbury Railway Museum, Enchanted Garden Studios, Kidcity Children's Museum, Monster Mini Golf, Planet Pizza, Quassy Amusement Park, RHS Performing Arts, Ridgefield Supply, Ridgefield Theater Barn, Sammy + Nat, Stamford Museum & Nature Center, Tazza, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, The Bruce Museum, The Pottery Factory, The Rankowitz Family, The Ridgefield Playhouse, The Toy Chest, The Tutoring Club of Ridgefield, Westchester Candy - The Wood/Sullivan Families, Wilton Bow Tie Cinemas, Winter Garden Ice Arena and Wooster Hollow Cafe.

Thank you also to all the parent and teacher volunteers who donated their time and talent to make this event so special for our little ones! We are thankful to be blessed with such a supportive and generous community! Thank you all again and we wish you a great 2020!

Kathryn Carmichael

Jesse Lee Day School volunteer