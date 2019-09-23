Opinion

Giving Thanks: Fall Party at Keeler Tavern

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center was the place to be in Ridgefield on Saturday evening, Sept. 14, as the regional history center threw a spirited party and fundraiser to benefit its school programs. Some 150 attendees enjoyed signature cocktails in the historic taproom, food by Sara Bouissou Catering, dessert by The Cake Box, live music in the barn by the Ridgefield High School Jazz Combo, and entertainment throughout the gorgeous gardens and candlelit four-acre campus, including a live auction and paddle raise hosted by comedian Christine O’Leary.

Thomas Broderick, Scotts Ridge Middle School eighth grade teacher, received the 2019 Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education.

Thank you to the Fall Party committee, Christine Boris, Josh Fischer, Jenn Hansen and Lisa Terry, for organizing a magical night, and thank you to our guests, sponsors, and donors for supporting this important fundraiser. Our school programs benefit thousands of students across the region, including Title 1 schools, by offering a living classroom experience for teaching history and civics. We thereby help students become well-informed, civic-minded and eager to engage in our democratic traditions.

Hildegard Grob

Executive Director