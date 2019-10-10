Opinion

Giving Thanks: Document Shred Day

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Giving Thanks: Document Shred Day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Many thanks to all the friends of Ridgefield Lions that supported our Document Shred Day on Oct. 5.

Thanks to you, we had a successful fundraiser. This money will be put back into the community where needed to help our residents that need aid. Without your support we could never do all that we do for our community.

See you again for our spring shred day. Date to be determined.

Mike Liberta

Ridgefield Lions Club