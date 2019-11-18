Opinion

Giving Thanks: Crafts and Drafts at The Elks Lodge

Thank you to all who attended, donated, and volunteered at the Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Crafts and Drafts fundraiser at The Elks Lodge of Danbury.

The following group and individual participants donated time, talent and refreshments to create a unique event in a pub atmosphere: Nod Hill Brewery for craft beer; Megan Wunderlich of DesignDot for interactive interior design; Kristin Crump and Chris Ambrosio, Foxtrot Home Decor; Moki Kokoris, Ukranian egg decorator; Mike Kaltschnee of Hackerspace, 3D printing; Ken Rist of Rist Innovations, pewter and wood product designs; Robin McCahill, puppeteer of Intuit 2 Arts; Wooster Hollow Diner, Caraluzzi’s and Carrie Wells for food donations; and the National Charity of Ridgefield for making appetizers and setting up the buffet table.

The proceeds from the event support Housatonic Habitat’s Brush with Kindness program, a low cost home maintenance service for seniors.

To learn more about Housatonic Habitat for Humanity, visit housatonichabitat.org.

Joanne Patrick

Chairperson, Crafts and Drafts