Giving Thanks: Christmas Tree Pickup

To the Editor:

Boy Scout Troop 116 held our annual Christmas Tree Pickup service project and fundraiser on Saturday, January 11th. With the record-breaking temperatures, we called it our “summer” Christmas Tree Pickup. It was also a record-breaking year for the number of participants. We helped more Ridgefield residents recycle their trees than ever before!

Just like the Holiday Stroll, this event has become part of the fabric of the Ridgefield community.

It takes many constituents to pull it off and Troop 116 would like to extend our gratitude to them all, including: Ridgefield Town Highway Department who most graciously allow us to come in and out of the transfer station all day and to their help moving and mulching all the trees we bring in; to Jesse Lee Methodist Church, our charter organization, for the use of their parking lot Friday night as a staging area for our rental trucks, as well as Martin Hall on Saturday morning as a gathering point for our 90+ volunteers and to Route4Me Software, Inc. for donating their world-class routing software.

Most importantly, to each of our customers who are the reason we are out there in the first place, thank you for your donations and support of our Troop each and every year. We look forward to seeing you all again in early January 2021!

Tizzie Mantione