Giving Thanks: BSA Troop 19 plant fundraiser

To the Editor:

BSA Troop 19 of Ridgefield would like to thank the many individuals and organizations that made our holiday plant fundraiser a huge success — from Valley View Greenhouses in South Salem, N.Y., which supplied the gorgeous plants, to the Ridgefield Recreation Center, which gave us a room to distribute the plants, and, of course, to the very generous Ridgefield community who purchased the plants.

Thank you so much for supporting the girls of Troop 19. We hope you all had a wonderful Holiday and New Year!

Catherine Desmarais