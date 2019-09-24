Opinion

Giving Thanks: Art Walk

Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Giving Thanks: Art Walk 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ sixth annual Art Walk was a great success and we thank our storeowners, local artists, Rudy Marconi, and residents for coming out and supporting our efforts to bring art into our community. In six years, we’ve watched Art Walk grow in popularity and town-wide enthusiasm.

Fifty-six artists and forty-two local businesses participated in our strolling gallery event in downtown Ridgefield and The Marketplace and Copps Hill Common. It was great to see the turnout for our opening festivities on a beautiful late August weekend. Over fifty pieces of art have sold and though the Art Walk has ended, sales are still coming in!

Our major mission at the Guild is to provide opportunities for our artist members to exhibit their talents, and Art Walk expands their reach out into our Ridgefield community. We are so lucky to live in Ridgefield where the arts are such an integral part of our identity.

We also thank our sponsors for this event: Books on the Common, Fairfield County Bank and Sturges Brothers for their support.

Art Walk is a fundraiser for the Ridgefield Guild of Artists. Proceeds from Art Walk help to fund the many programs and art classes offered at the Guild, a 501©3 non-profit organization. We can't do it alone! Thanks for your support.

Mary Pat Devine

President, Ridgefield Guild of Artists