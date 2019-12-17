Opinion

Giving Thanks: Amber Alert registration

To the Editor:

The Ridgefield Rotary Club held its biannual Amber Alert Registration at the Boys & Girls Club where over 100 children were registered onto the encrypted National Amber Alert Database that is accessible only by State Police in cases of emergencies and has regularly been proven a valuable resource for our children’s safety.

Special thanks go Fairfield County Bank for providing the Pink Piggy Banks given to the kids that were registered, who really loved them, but also their parents who appreciated the gesture. See the photo of 2 satisfied customers.

No project can be successful without volunteers and thanks also go to all the Rotarians who helped make this a smooth operation.

Alex Karsanidi