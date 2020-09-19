Opinion

GOP’s Jonathan Riddle explains why he’s running for Congress

Why am I running for Congress? As a 31-year-old homeowner in the Fourth District, I have a stake in the well-being of Connecticut. When I see entrenched politicians, like Jim Himes, continuously voting along party lines for bills detrimental to us, it strikes a nerve. Are they trying to reshape America to look like the failing state of California? Whatever happened to doing what’s right for Americans?

Graduating from college with a degree in business with a concentration in finance, while playing Division I football, I became a financial adviser for high net worth families in a fiduciary capacity. Now a director for Altium Wealth Management, I continue to uphold a legal, moral, and ethical standard, which I will bring to Congress.

As a common sense conservative, I will work to defeat the growing pervasive Leftist/Marxist ideology of Nancy Pelosi and the “squad” which my opponent has sided with 97 percent of the time. For example, Mr. Himes has sponsored a cap and trade bill that would cause an energy crisis and raise petroleum prices, according to the Heritage Foundation and other critics. All products made from petroleum (plastics, fabrics, etc.) would be more expensive. Are you ready for gasoline prices of over $4 per gallon? For the first time in our history, the U.S. is energy independent, which greatly contributes to our prosperity and frees us from Mid-East shenanigans. This is a terrible idea that, if climate “experts” are to be believed, would reduce the Earth’s temperature by 0.2 percent C by 2100.

Further, the bill required ever-increasing solar/wind electricity generation for all electric companies and would institute price controls. While solar may be cost effective in the future, it isn’t there yet, which means electric rates would necessarily skyrocket or there would be massive electricity shortages due to the price controls. In addition, how would that affect cloudy Connecticut? Are we ready for rolling blackouts like in California? Thankfully this bill has not yet become law.

I believe in less regulation and control of our lives by the federal government. One way to achieve this is through term limits. A little known secret is that major entities, whether they are unions, corporations, or ideological organizations, make huge financial contributions to political campaigns in return for continuing favorable legislation, or preventing legislation they dislike. This is one reason that school vouchers, which benefit low-income families the most, gain no headway. Term limits for politicians may be enough to stymie this corruption.

We need representatives who will abide by the Constitution, not work to expand government power over us. We need representatives who respect our Bill of Rights guaranteeing freedom of speech, religion, press, peaceful assembly (not rioting), and due process of law. We need the freedom to create and prosper without endless bureaucratic red tape. This is what I believe in, what I will stand up for, and what will allow people in this state to prosper.

Jonathan Riddle is the Republican candidate in Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District. This column is provided by the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee, and alternates weekly with the Democratic View column provided by the Democratic Town Committee.