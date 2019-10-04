Opinion

GOP Viewpoint: The voice of reason

RP Democratic view web sig GOP Viewpoint RP Democratic view web sig GOP Viewpoint Photo: News@theridgefieldpress.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: News@theridgefieldpress.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close GOP Viewpoint: The voice of reason 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

We love our community. There is no better place to live, work and raise a family. As we enter this election season, we are reminded of the opportunity we have to continue to build on all that is good in town and make our quality of life even better.

Friends, family and community leaders have urged me to consider serving a second term on the Board of Selectmen and as a person who has benefited so much from this community, I am grateful for this continuing vote of confidence in my leadership and my work as a selectman.

I believe there will always be things we can do together to make our community an even better and safer place to live. There is need for “common sense” and a voice for positive solutions to the real issues facing Ridgefield. Working together I know we meet today’s challenges and continue to build an even brighter future for the next generation.

We have three incumbents running as well as a couple of newcomers. All are good people. What sets me apart from the pack is that I have extensive experience in successfully managing local and national organizations and collaboratively working with state and town governments. I fostered working relationships built on mutual respect with the various town boards and commissions. My values are deeply rooted in transparency, based on facts, and doing what is right for all Ridgefield residents.

I have learned a lot and have accomplished a lot during my first term and I will use my knowledge and experience to continue to address Ridgefield's quality of life issues.

With a vision for a bright future, I ask for your continued support and for your vote.

Bob Hebert is a member of the Board of Selectmen who is seeking re-election this November.