Opinion

GOP Viewpoint: The next chapter of the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee

At the Jan. 7 caucus, Ridgefield Republicans endorsed a new Republican Town Committee which is scheduled to get to work in March 2020. Congratulations to Brian Armstrong, Jill Bornstein, Shane Casey, John Collins, Phil Delgiudice, Brian Dobson, Wayne Floegel, Geeta George, Mike Harmon, Caroline Heiser, Colette Kabaskalian, Robert Lavelle, Rick Matte, Jill Maguire, Dick Moccia, Catherine Neligan, Marshal Odeen, Megan Marshall Presbrey, Mike Raduazzo, George Regnery and Andrew Ziemba on their endorsements.

The RTC would also like to thank all of the current RTC members that have decided not to continue on. Your efforts and passion have not gone unnoticed.

The Ridgefield RTC is always looking for alternate members. Interested candidates should contact John Collins at johncollins34@comcast.net. It is expected that a slate of alternate members will be voted in at the new RTC’s first meeting in March. There is much work to be done in 2020 and beyond as we continue to deal with policies coming out of Hartford that are detrimental to Ridgefield. Please join us at our next RTC meeting on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Town Hall large conference room.