Opinion

GOP Viewpoint: Thank you

GOP Viewpoint: Thank you

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee would like to the say thank you our veterans as we celebrate Veterans Day this week. These men and women exemplify the term “service before self” that we should all ascribe to and sometimes take for granted.

The RTC would also like to thank recent municipal election candidates (both Democrats and Republicans) who put their best foot forward to serve our great town. Congratulations to all those who will be representing all Ridgefield residents going forward. It is also important to thank our elected officials (both Democrats and Republicans) who did not seek re-election this year. Thank you for your service to our great town. We are all very fortunate to have neighbors like you working hard to serve our town.

The winter holiday season is upon us. Let us all take a moment give thanks for the privilege of living in such an incredible town with incredible people. Let us all remember that above all, we are friends and neighbors who all have the best intentions in maintaining and improving Ridgefield.