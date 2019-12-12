Opinion

GOP Viewpoint: Ridgefield Republicans call to action

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee (“RTC”) is seeking registered Republicans interested in serving as members, alternate members and other volunteers for the next two-year term commencing in March 2020. Any registered Republican interested in serving the Ridgefield Republican Party are asked to contact John Collins, RTC Vice Chair, at johncollins34@comcast.net.

Please join us at next regularly scheduled RTC meeting will be held on Thursday December 19th at 7:30 PM at Large Conference Room on the lower level of Town Hall as we plan for the future of the Ridgefield Republican Party.

The Ridgefield Republican Caucus to elect the next slate of RTC Members will be held on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Large Conference Room on the lower level of Town Hall.

The RTC wishes all Ridgefield residents a very happy holiday season!

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee meets on the third Thursday of each month in the Large Conference Room on the lower level of Town Hall. All registered Republicans are welcome.