GOP Viewpoint: Meet the candidates

On Tuesday, July 23, Ridgefield Republicans held a caucus to formally endorse candidates for the November municipal election. The Republican Town Committee would like to thank the record crowd of registered Republicans who attended the caucus. The candidates who were endorsed and accepted the endorsement were:

First selectman: Dick Moccia

Board of Selectmen: Maureen Kozlark, Robert Hebert, Joseph Savino

Town clerk: Wendy Gannon Lionetti

Town treasurer: Colette Kabasakalian

Tax collector: Jane Berendsen-Hill

Board of Finance: Greg Kabasakalian, David Cordisco, Mathew Medearis

Board of Education: Rachel Ruggeri, Sean McEvoy, Robert Ceccarini, Elizabeth Floegel

Board of Assessment Appeals: Robert Lavelle, Andrew Ziemba

Planning and Zoning: John Katz, Carl Kristoffersen, Dean Cohagan

Zoning Board of Appeals: John McNicholas, George Regnery

Board of Appeals Alternate: Marc Fleuette

Inland Wetland Board: Patricia Sesto, Alan Pilch, Carson Fincham, Tim Bishop

Police commissioners: Tom Reynolds, Terry Kirkpatrick

Due to the unavailability to attend the caucus and formally accept a nomination by a few candidates, we do expect that we may have a couple more folks petition to be on the ballot in November as well.

As we have said time and time again, this is a critical time in Connecticut and Ridgefield. There is no better time to be engaged with these important municipal elections. Please join the RTC on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Golf Club for a “Meet and Greet” fundraiser to support our candidates. It is also a chance to thank our current Republican public servants who will not be seeking re-election this year.

The Ridgefield RTC is responsible for this column. You can follow the RTC on Facebook at facebook.com/ridgefieldctgop.