Opinion

GOP View: The vigilant spirit Connecticut needs

A sophomore at Boston College writes this guest column from the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee about COVID-19 along with providing information, and asking questions regarding it in Connecticut. A sophomore at Boston College writes this guest column from the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee about COVID-19 along with providing information, and asking questions regarding it in Connecticut. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images / IStockphoto Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images / IStockphoto Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close GOP View: The vigilant spirit Connecticut needs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Governor Ned Lamont’s latest addition to his plethora of COVID-19 orders imposes a $10,000 fine on any business that knowingly or unknowingly violates the state’s pandemic restrictions. This comes just one week after he imposed a two month long moratorium on all organized youth sporting activities, along with an order for all restaurants to close by 9:30pm. Connecticut business owners say this could deliver the final death blow to the slim profit margin they already had, in a state where two thirds of businesses that closed their doors due to the pandemic will never open again.

In Federalist #57, titled “The Alleged Tendency of the Plan to Elevate the Few at the Expense of the Many Considered in Connection with Representation,” James Madison discusses the dangers of rash legislation. The only restraint, according to Madison, is “the genius of the whole system; the nature of just and constitutional laws; and, above all, the vigilant and manly spirit which actuates the people of America - a spirit which nourishes freedom….” I ask the people of Connecticut: Where is this vigilant spirit that keeps ‘careful watch for possible danger’ within the State? Where is this genius of the whole system? A system of checks and balances among three branches of government, rather than the ‘absolute negative’ that Madison calls governing with the executive order. And finally, do we have a State of just and constitutional laws? A State that respects the First Amendment which demands that “Congress shall make no law ……..abridging the right of the people peaceably to assemble?” I ask the people of Connecticut: When will it be too late to resist the edicts of the Governor before we devolve into tyranny itself? Only in America do we claim to be free, but unequivocally submit ourselves to the orders of the ruler.

Recently you were reading the news of the imminent genocide GOP governor Ron DeSantis was imposing on his state of Florida--which is perhaps the only remnant of ‘normal’ America--as he lifted any and all COVID restrictions. It was the genocide that never came. In fact, Connecticut has about 160% of the death rate per 100,000 that Florida does. The difference is our businesses are suffering, our kids are being robbed of necessities that constitute their formative years, and tense disparities among the people are more prevalent than ever before. All for what? A virus where 40% of all deaths are linked to nursing homes, and 96% of the rest had some type of comorbidity. Further, we now have readily available effective treatment for early stages of the virus.

Most of Connecticut’s citizens are unaware of the immense amount of privilege required to tout “Stay home! Stay safe! Follow the guidelines!” It must be nice to live in a virtual world, sheltered from the fearful outside, but not everyone has that luxury. Businesses provide jobs that pay for survival. The Governor and state employees always get their paychecks. So I ask: Is their remedy worse than the disease itself?