Opinion

Fund in Ridgefield brightens kids holidays

This letter writer provides information to readers about the Evelyn C. Peeler Children's Holiday Gift Fund which gives children in need in the town certainty so they can open presents around the holidays.

The goal of the Evelyn C. Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund is to make sure that Ridgefield children in need have gifts to open during the holiday season and a holiday meal at the table. For over 42 years, this volunteer non-profit organization, operating under the auspices of the First Congregational Church, purchases gifts of new clothing and food certificates for families in town during the holiday season. This all-volunteer group also provides a Back-To-School program of clothing and school supply certificates.

The organization was created in 1978 by the now disbanded Interagency Council, the same group responsible for beginning the Meals on Wheels service in Ridgefield.

The fund, supported by private donations and local charities, is now accepting contributions. Individuals or organizations wishing to participate may send contributions to the Evelyn C. Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund, PMB #218, c/o UPS Store, 54 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877.