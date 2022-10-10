Freedom of speech is in jeopardy

Contributed photo

It is election season and now is the time that people begin to express support for their preferred Local, State and Federal candidates. Individuals have traditionally done this by way of lawn signs in front of their homes and candidates soliciting businesses to hold fundraisers. This has been a time honored tradition that has, until recently, been respected and accepted. I say recently because over the course of the last few election cycles, I have noticed a very alarming trend in our local community.

Over the past week, 3 local Ridgefield businesses have been pressured into removing lawn signs in support of candidates. As reported in an October 6th NewsTimes article, one candidate’s political signs in Danbury have been vandalized in what appears to be “targeted” attacks where adjacent candidate signs were untouched. In 2019 at least 3 businesses received threatening phone calls after candidates hosted events at their establishments. The common thread in all of these cases is that the signs and businesses being targeted were all supporting Republican candidates.