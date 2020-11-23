Opinion

Founders Hall offering virtual, socially distant activities

The communications manager at Founders Hall, which is a donor supported center for lifelong learning, fitness and fun in Ridgefield writes this column about how we can stay active in our lives overall.

When we talk about health, we usually mean physical health. Brain health is an important part of overall physical health.

According to the American Heart Association, 3 out of 5 Americans will develop a brain disease, and the typical brain begins showing signs of cognitive declines when people are in their 20’s.

There are things that you can do to protect your brain health. For example, healthy eating helps your brain think, remember and process information.

Physical activity, such as exercising in your 30’s and 40’s, can reduce the risk of later strokes.

The Alzheimer’s Association asserts that staying mentally and socially active supports brain health as well.

Learning a new skill, adopting a new hobby and engaging in formal education may have both short-and long-term positive effects on the brain and may protect the brain from developing dementia.

Social engagement is also important for overall health, including a protective benefit from depression. At Founders Hall, we offer a variety of education, fitness and social activities that support brain health and overall wellness.

Founders Hall membership is free for all Ridgefielders age 60 and older, plus their spouse. Our doors are closed right now because of the pandemic, but we are offering virtual and socially distant activities. Call us at 203-431-7000 to learn more about joining.