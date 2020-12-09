Opinion

Founders Hall event will help center overcome challenges

The communications manager at Founders Hall in Ridgefield writes this column about its upcoming Hall-iday Light Fight event. The communications manager at Founders Hall in Ridgefield writes this column about its upcoming Hall-iday Light Fight event. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Founders Hall event will help center overcome challenges 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Did you know that social connectedness - feeling like you belong to a group - is good for your health?

It helps recovery from physical and mental illness and provides resilience for negative life events and transitions. Members of a social group provide a sense of shared meaning and purpose and rely on each other to provide mutual support.

Founders Hall provides many opportunities for new social connections. Founders Hall is part of the larger community of Ridgefield, for which we are very grateful. We deeply appreciate the support we receive from Ridgefield volunteers, businesses, other non-profits and donors who support social, educational and fitness programs for seniors. In an attempt to reciprocate this kindness, we designed the new Founders Hall-iday Light Fight, a holiday decorating contest, to be a fundraising event that the entire Ridgefield community can enjoy.

The funds raised from Light Fight voting will help us overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic in maintaining the social connections between our members. The Founders Hall-iday Light Fight is from December 10 - 20, from 6:00 - 9:00 pm each day. The list of competitors, in suggested viewing order, and voting form are available at founders-hall.org.