Forwards – Not Backwards in Ridgefield

Four years of Democratic leadership has produced tremendous financial benefits for Connecticut: four years of balanced budgets, a $3.3 billion Rainy-Day reserve, improved funding of the state pension plan that will save $400 Million a year going forward, and most recently, a $4.3 billion budget surplus combined with the largest tax cut in our history. Will Haskell is stepping down, but we have the opportunity to replace him with another excellent Democratic leader in Ceci Maher. Ceci has an excellent record of serving and representing the communities of Fairfield County. She is a strong advocate for women’s right to choose, common-sense gun laws, and improving our road and transit infrastructure. I support Ceci Maher, and hope you will join me on November 8th in voting to send Ceci Maher to Hartford as our next State Senator. Let’s keep moving forward – not backwards.

Vince Giordano