Experience matters

Contributed photo

When Ridgefield sends a representative to Hartford that person has two jobs. One is to work with state wide issues such as high taxes, crumbling infrastructure, the statewide crime surge and providing a competitive business environment. The second is to represent our town to try and protect our unique qualities, our education system and our zoning laws from one size fits all mandates from the state government. Although there are many important and worthwhile issues that can be considered and worked on tirelessly, I believe we need to prioritize our efforts. Connecticut is not in good shape; we need to reduce taxes, address the increase in crime that is seeping into all of our communities, be vigilant on keeping DEI out of our schools and public institutions, and eliminate 830-g.

I believe Bob Hebert has the business, managerial and government experience and the temperament to help accomplish those goals. His experience as a business owner, entrepreneur, elected official and community volunteer show that he has what it takes. While green energy and gay pride may be issues of concern, those are not the top priorities we should be confronting.