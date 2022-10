To the Editor:

When evaluating a candidate to represent our town in Hartford, I believe it is important to understand their stance on the big issues facing our nation, but also how they plan to improve the quality of life here in Ridgefield.

On the first point, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo has a terrific record on environmental and climate issues, including her role in helping pass the CT Clean Air Act. She has enhanced common-sense gun safety in Connecticut and, I am happy to say, has an “F” rating from the National Rifle Association. Lastly, she is a leader in protecting reproductive healthcare rights in our state.

Aimee and her Democratic colleagues in the CT General Assembly have also made a positive impact on everyday life here in Ridgefield – today and into the future. They delivered necessary tax relief to families and seniors on fixed incomes, and when faced with higher gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, responded by suspending the state’s gas tax. Looking to the future, they made meaningful investments in education and early childcare to ensure Connecticut continues to support our teachers and attract new families.

On November 8th, I hope you will join me in voting for Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the Democratic candidates for the CT state legislature.

Andrew Okrongly

Tanglewood Ct