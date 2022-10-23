Endorses Kim Healy for state Rep.

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse Kim Healy for State Representative.

On November 8, we will be voting for our representative for the 42nd Connecticut House District. This is an opportunity for residents to vote for a candidate who will best represent us and be our voice in Hartford. Residents across Connecticut are facing many challenges, such as rising cost of living, high taxes, public safety, poor educational quality, erosion of local control, and struggling local businesses that directly resulted from the unsound policies of the current leaders in charge. In these challenging times and uncertainty, we need a serious, capable and common-sense representative who we can trust and who is determined to work hard.

I have gotten to know Kim and learned that she has been an avid advocate for our communities and schools and engaged in a series of concerning policies and legislative issues directly impacting our small communities. When elected as our representative, she is determined to bring her commitments forward and tackle the critical issues facing our communities.

As a long-term resident in Wilton and currently serving on the Wilton Board Selectmen, Kim understands the local issues firsthand. Unlike her opponent, Kim has an impeccable track record of volunteering her time to her community and civic organizations and leading a professional career while raising her four children with her husband of 29 years.

Kim’s experience and leadership quality from a wide range of backgrounds and her ability to build relationships and work across the aisle undoubtedly puts her in the best position to represent us.

Please join me in voting for Kim Healy on November 8.

Meg Oyunbazar

Sleepy Hollow