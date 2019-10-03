Opinion

Endorsement letters: Savino, Reynolds, and Manners receive support

Katz deserves reelection

Ridgefield is fortunate to have John Katz as a citizen and longtime member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

John’s dedication is unrivaled. His no-nonsense style, long familiarity with the town, and his Planning and Zoning experience are invaluable as the commission faces challenging decisions for the future. John also does much for the town beyond P&Z, working on the Youth Service Bureau and volunteering for ROAR.

With more than four decades on the commission, John’s knowledge of Ridgefield and its zoning decisions cannot be replaced. Join me in reelecting John Katz to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Lawrence W. Hoyt, Jr.

Powderhorn Drive

Ulmer, Ogden have insight, experience

Dave Ulmer and Karen Ogden are extremely experienced, financial professionals. Their in-depth knowledge is, and will be, a huge asset for the Ridgefield Board of Finance. Karen is currently a compliance officer at Guggenheim Partners and was previously a senior executive with Bank of America. Dave has over 30 years of experience in the airline industry and was an original fundraiser and investor with JetBlue Airways. Karen has volunteered in our community as a board member of the Woodcock Nature Reserve and Dave is currently the treasurer of the Ridgefield Orchestra Foundation

Please join me in voting for experience and insight, vote for Dave Ulmer and Karen Ogden.

Frances Walton

Rolling Hill Road

Katz has expertise, wisdom

I grew up listening to John Katz discuss zoning issues with my dad. We are lucky that he continues to contribute to the planning and zoning well-being of our beautiful town.

The balance between development, commercial, residential and municipal, the interplay of open space in and between our neighborhoods — these are things only immediately apparent to the naked eye when they’ve been decided thoughtfully.

John Katz is committed to the town of Ridgefield and the careful deliberation of every zoning matter, large and small.

A vote for John Katz is a vote for continuity, expertise and wisdom. Thank you, John, for being here.

Kay Gelfman

North Salem Road

Reelect McGeehin

I have known Molly McGeehin for over 10 years. I worked with her at the Ridgefield Library when she was the library’s accountant. Her attention to detail and meticulous accounting of the library’s financial records was a testament to her professionalism.

Molly has displayed those skills in her position as town treasurer. Her accomplishments are many.

Along with being a CPA, she has secured grants for town projects, increased revenue while safeguarding principal and has improved operational procedures during her tenure. Molly is the right person for the job. Let’s re-elect her!

Leslie Vuilleumier

Rolling Hill Road

Savino for Board

of Selectman

I have known Joe Savino for 10 years and when I think of integrity, common sense and the importance of doing the right thing I think of Joe. A longtime resident he loves Ridgefield. He has an impressive track record of service in his 29 years here and is dedicated to protecting the quality of life we enjoy.

Joe is a successful business executive who has made time to serve Ridgefield on the following boards: Police Commission (2014-2019), Board of Finance (2001-2005), Board of Selectmen (1997-1999) and Planning and Zoning (1992-1997). Joe has developed a broad and deep understanding of Ridgefield’s challenges as well as record of leadership in addressing them.

I will vote for Joe Savino this Nov. 5 and I encourage you to do the same.

Mike Harmon

Palmer Court

McGeehin delivers great results

Let me provide an “insider’s” perspective on why I believe Molly McGeehin should be re-elected as Ridgefield’s town treasurer.

In the spirit of transparency, I have been married to Molly for 37 years.

As a result, I see how passionate Molly is about our community and how much of herself she puts into the position outside of business hours when no one is looking. Like the rest of you, I am a Ridgefield taxpayer and as such, I want Molly to continue to deliver outstanding financial results to our community.

Please join me in re-electing Molly McGeehin for treasurer on Nov. 5!

Nick Paulish

Tanton Hill Road

Vote for Savino

Here’s why I’m voting for Joe Savino for Board of Selectmen:

As a business executive, Joe has a track record of success. In local government, Joe served on the Police Commission (2014-2019), Board of Finance (2001-2005), Board of Selectmen (1997-1999) and on Planning and Zoning (1992-1997).

Joe knows and loves Ridgefield as a 29-year resident his common sense approach has and will continue to protect our quality of life, safe neighborhoods and excellent schools.

Above all, I know we can count on Joe Savino to do the right thing for our town.

I will be casting my ballot for Joe Savino this Nov. 5 and I encourage you to do the same.

Anna Bromfield

Katz is smart, compassionate

My husband and I would like to express our support for John Katz in his bid for re-election to Ridgefield’s Planning and Zoning commission.

We have known John for more than 10 years as a smart, fair and compassionate man who really cares about people. He will continue to do an excellent job for the people of Ridgefield and urge all to vote for him!

Dorene and Jim Zurlo

Manners unites Ridgefield

So many reasons come to mind as to why we should reelect Ms. Barbara Manners. Her contributions to the quality of life in our town are endless. CHIRP has, for over a decade, brought this community together in such a special way.

Finding things that unite us in these divisive times is so important and no one has done this better than Barbara. We are so fortunate to have a person of her background, energy and devotion working hard for all of us.

Marcia Simha

Vote for Reynolds

I have known Tom Reynolds both personally and professionally for more than 40 years. He has raised his family in town and has built a thriving accounting practice. Tom volunteers his time to work on numerous projects that benefit the residents of the Town of Ridgefield.

Tom possesses qualities that make him very well suited to be a member of the Ridgefield Police Commission. First and foremost, he has over 10 years of experience as a former and current member of this organization. He is bright, articulate, easily accessible and very reasonable. He has decades of experience in running a local business and is familiar with the issues facing the Police Commission thus making him the ideal person for the job.

It gives me great pleasure in to endorse Tom Reynolds. We are very lucky to have him volunteer so much of his time, his energy and his talents to this beautiful town that we call home.

George Cohan, Esq

Peaceable Ridge

Savino is an ideal candidate

Leadership that is versatile, experienced and responsive is essential in our town government if Ridgefield is to meet the challenges that lie ahead and that’s why Joseph Savino is an ideal choice for the Board of Selectmen.

Mr. Savino has served on our town’s Police Commission, Board of Finance and Planning and Zoning Commission, in addition to an earlier selectmen term. He knows and understands the capabilities of all branches of local government and how they can help preserve our cherished “small-town” character while also accommodating sensible growth and development.

Moreover, while raising a family and succeeding in business during his 29 years here, Mr. Savino has been active in community organizations and events, developing an understanding of public attitudes and desires. We can expect that as a selectman he will be a voice for those public points of view.

There are good reasons, then, to vote for Joe Savino for selectman on Nov. 5.

Ed Chrostowski

Carpenter Close

Marconi makes Ridgefield run

As a longtime Ridgefielder who has known Rudy for over 30 years, I encourage you to re-elect Rudy Marconi.

Rudy governs Ridgefield with an intimate knowledge and love for the history and traditions that make this town unique. During his time served as First Selectman, Rudy has worked hard to preserve the charm and beauty

of Ridgefield while making

improvements to benefit the well-being of its residents, and keep the town at pace with the speed of modern life.

Rudy’s constant presence on our beautiful Main Street and around town is testament to his accessibility to his constituents and commitment to our town’s governance. He is always ready to stop and listen to a person’s thoughts or just share a friendly hello.

A vote for Rudy is a vote for Ridgefield.

Lauren Howland

Wilton Road West

Support for Katz

I am writing in support of John Katz’s candidacy for the Planning and Zoning Board. John is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated members of the board. He has long history of fighting to maintain the character of Ridgefield.

Please support John Katz for Planning and Zoning.

Jenny Bocchino

Great Hill Road

Reynolds has common sense approach

I have known Tom Reynolds for 35 years, initially as my CPA and then as a good friend. Tom has been on the Police Commission for 10 years, and he is running for another four year term.

I am certainly voting for him, and I hope you join me.

He is long time Ridgefielder who takes a common sense approach to problem solving. He is honest, hard-working, and dedicated to our Town. Tom has spent many years serving on many committees and boards, and he deserves to be re-elected to the Police Commission in November.

Kevin Kerrigan

Florida Hill Road

Vote for Kozlark

Maureen Kozlark has my vote for re-election to the Board of Selectmen.

Her experience on the BOS has helped to moderate Town spending while ensuring much needed services for all. Her years of service on the BOE give her a unique understanding of the Ridgefield Public Schools which her fellow selectmen don’t have. Maureen researches and learns about issues before they are discussed by the BOS.

Her primary consideration is always what is best for all Ridgefield. Vote for Maureen!

LouAnne Cazalet

Virginia Court

Galanski has many qualifications

I am writing to express my support, as a 30 year resident of Ridgefield, for Stan Galanski. Stan is running in the upcoming elections for The Board of Assessment Appeals. This board is an important but not well known municipal agency. It is the entity to which a homeowner who has a grievance about a tax assessment can make their case to see if they qualify for an adjustment.

Stan Galanski is the most qualified candidate for the Board, having had a successful insurance career and thorough understanding of property valuation.

In addition, in his career he was always known for integrity, transparency and fairness in his conduct - qualities critical to this Board. Stan is a twenty year Ridgefield resident. I urge all voters to support Stan.

Michael Interlandi

Walnut Grove Road

Katz impresses with knowledge, experience

John Katz is running for reelection to the Planning and Zoning Commission. I worked with John during the 13 years when we both served on P&Z.

I was always impressed with his deep knowledge of the zoning regulations in Ridgefield, his ability to communicate with other members of the P&Z and his thoughtful comments to the applicants and to the audience members who participated in the hearings.

John was always focused on what was right for Ridgefield and he deserves to be reelected - just as my fellow Ridgefielders deserve to be represented by him.

My wife, Sabina, and I are both registered Democrats but we will be voting to reelect John Katz, the voice of history of Planning and Zoning. I am urging my fellow Ridgefielders to vote for John too.

Walter Slavin