Opinion

Endorsement letters: Republican school board candidates receive support

Vote for the Republican ‘Fab 5’

I’ve come to know Liz Floegel, Rob Ceccarini, Rachel Ruggeri, Bryan Ward and Sean McEvoy as caring parents, who are concerned about the direction of our school district. These five candidates have spent time over the past few months hosting over a dozen community “meet and greets,” where they’ve listened to community concerns from parents, teachers, voters with no kids in the district, senior citizens and even the students. Each of the five candidates brings a different quality to the team, but working together, their ideas will better our schools, and help our kids.

I’m voting for the “Fab 5,” Liz Floegel, Rob Ceccarini, Rachel Ruggeri, Bryan Ward and Sean McEvoy to move our schools forward. I'd encourage you to do the same Nov. 5 !

Debra Franceschini-Gatje