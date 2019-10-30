Opinion

Endorsement letters: Ogden, Ulmer and Tatge receive support

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Endorsement letters: Ogden, Ulmer and Tatge receive support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ogden has experience

I look forward to casting my vote for Karen Ogden for the Ridgefield Board of Finance. I have known Karen for several years through shared activities with our sons, various programs at Woodcock Nature Center, and a local discussion group that focused on how we can best bring about change in our political landscape. She is smart and engaged and will be a diligent member of this very important town board. While I know her financial credentials are very strong, I can speak authoritatively about her integrity and concern for our town. Karen is going to be a great addition to the Board of Finance and I am happy to be able to support her candidacy. Please vote Nov. 5.

Aryn Cluney

Support for Ulmer

As a member of the Board of Finance for the last three years, I have had the opportunity to see David’s leadership up close. Mr. Ulmer’s experience and understanding of Ridgefield's finances has been a tremendous benefit to our town. David is fair, honest and focused on doing what’s best for Ridgefield. I enthusiastically endorse him and hope all residents will join me in voting for David Ulmer on Nov. 5.

Sean Connelly

Elect Rudy’s vision

One of the most stunning things that you notice about Ridgefield, especially this time of year, is the vast swathes of open space that dominate the landscape. It is one of the things that makes our town uniquely gorgeous.

The vast deposits of open space remain abundant because of the vision of Rudy Marconi who has protected over 500 additional acres from development. Rudy’s commitment to a scenic Ridgefield moves our town to just under 30% open space. With the vast majority of Connecticut towns falling short of the state goal of 21%, this is a huge achievement that is good for property values and quality of life.

As our town embarks on additional challenges in the areas of Planning and Zoning, I trust nobody more than Rudy to protect the historic grandeur of our town while managing sensible development.

Mary Dougherty

Rippowam Road

Tatge for IWB

Ridgefield knows the importance of water protection and stewardship. Nature’s gift to us, wetlands filter and purify our surface water, absorb pollutants and play a vital role in carbon storage. It’s essential that our wetland system be protected and thoughtfully managed as our town develops. For these reasons, I am supporting David Tatge for Inland Wetland Board (IWB) on Election Day. I’ve known Dave for many years as we’ve served on the board of Woodcock Nature Center together. Dave’s understanding of the importance of wetlands and watercourses to the quality of our lives today as well as for our future will ensure expert guidance as Ridgefield continues to grow.

Jana Hogan

Shadow Lane

Connelly is an asset

Sean Connelly will be a huge asset to our Board of Selectmen. His service on the Ridgefield Board of Finance has given him a deep understanding of our town finances. Sean also understands the balance that Ridgefield needs to achieve with respect to our long-term goals and our continued fiscal health. During budget season, Sean’s questions to members of the BOS and BOE have been thoughtful, perceptive and illustrate his deep knowledge of Ridgefield. Sean wants to support our infrastructure and build on the wonderful services offered in Ridgefield; the great schools, thriving downtown and unique cultural venues.

Please join me in voting for experience, vote for Sean Connelly for Board of Selectmen.

Frances Walton

Rolling Hill Road

Reynolds has deep resume

Tom Reynolds has longstanding roots in Ridgefield and cares deeply about our community — which is one of the primary reasons I am supporting his bid for police commissioner. As a successful business owner, he understands how to create a great work environment and give people the necessary resources to do their jobs, and he will bring that skill to the police department. His endorsement by the Ridgefield Police Union speaks to their satisfaction with his 10 years on the commission. Tom has integrity, good judgment, and will work hard to ensure that our police department will have what it needs to keep Ridgefield one of the safest communities. Please join me in supporting Tom Reynolds for police commissioner.