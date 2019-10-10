Opinion

Endorsement letters: Kabasakalian, Katz, and Reynolds receive support

Colette for treasurer

I’m writing today to ask that you support my daughter-in-law Colette for town treasurer. Colette is a dedicated, intelligent and committed professional who prides herself on honesty and integrity. Her ability to tackle difficult matters with compassion, while leaving nothing to chance and no stone unturned, makes her a fine candidate for treasurer.

Some years ago, Colette told me the story of how her father passed away when she 18 years old. I began to understand how dedicated she is to her family. Colette will bring that dedication as treasurer for her Ridgefield family. Elect Colette.

Harry Kabasakalian

Round Lake Road

Kozlark works diligently

I have known Maureen Kozlark for several years and know her to be a dedicated, smart and thoughtful member of our Board of Selectmen. She works diligently to make our town the wonderful place it is and I ask your support for her on Nov 5 to insure her re-election.

Chuck Hancock

North Street

Vote for Savino

I have known Joe Savino for nearly 10 years and over that time I have found him to be a man of integrity and high values. He has been a resident of Ridgefield for nearly three decades with more that half of that volunteering on various boards within the town’s government. He really loves this town and understands what is needed to govern it effectively. His common sense approach will be invaluable to addressing the challenges we will be facing in Ridgefield over the next four years. He is committed to protecting Ridgefield’s quality of life, neighborhoods and schools.

Joe is a dedicated husband, father and a man of faith who gives freely of his time to his local church at St Mary’s. I cannot think of a better candidate to assume a key position on our Board of Selectmen. Please join me on Nov. 5 in voting for Joe and the future of Ridgefield.

Michael Raduazzo

Peaceable Street

Kozlark has my vote

Maureen Kozlark has had my vote in every election since she earned a seat on the Board of Education. I first met her in the mid-1990s as she was starting as president of the PTA for our children’s elementary school, where I was in charge of library volunteers. Maureen quickly resolved a staffing problem that had been brought to her attention. To all the organizations she has served since then, Maureen has brought her good judgment and ability to move things forward. Ridgefield will be well served by Maureen’s continued term on the Board of Selectmen.

Suzanne Fox

Catoonah Street

Katz gives generously

I have known John Katz for many years and know him to be a dedicated and thoughtful member of our Planning and Zoning Commission. For years, he has given generously of his time and talent to insure the best interests of Ridgefield are at the forefront as we feel the continuing pressures of growth. I urge your support for John’s re-election.

Beth Hancock

McGeehin for treasurer

I support the re-election of Molly McGeehin as town treasurer. In addition to strong professional credentials (BS, MBA and CPA), Molly has had extensive experience in corporate finance, independent business, nonprofit as well as municipal situations.

She managed financial services for the Ridgefield Library for 11 years when I was the library director. During that time, she standardized effective financial reporting systems, created fiscal monitoring reports during the $20MM+ library building project and supported the financial portion of the annual audit. In addition, she took the initiative to introduce numerous efficiencies, economies and brought many “green” practices to the library.

I see similar value-added improvements she has brought to the office of Ridgefield town treasurer. She is effective, efficient and committed to the Town of Ridgefield.

Please join me as I cast my vote for Molly McGeehin for town treasurer on Nov. 5.

Chris Nolan

Ridgefield Library, former director

Katz has proven track record

John Katz deserves everyone’s consideration and support for Ridgefield’s Planning and Zoning Commission. His passion, commitment, care and concern for our town are clearly evident given his incredible tenure and track record on the P&Z Commission. But John in his own quiet manner makes a positive impact in so many additional ways each and every day. He has our vote in November and we trust he earns yours.

Anita and Nick Donofrio

High Ridge Avenue

Reynolds brings experience, passion

We support Tom Reynolds for Ridgefield’s Police Commission.

Tom is a 43-year resident with a distinguished track record of supporting our community. His local volunteerism is extensive: Chamber of Commerce, Keeler Tavern, B&G Club, ROAR, Ridgefield Library, MOW, RVNA, REDC, Ritter Family Foundation, Fairfield County Bank, and more.

As co-founder of Reynolds and Rowella, Tom employs over 50 people in Ridgefield. In our business interactions, we always found him to be of high moral character with impeccable process and results.

As neighbors, we have worked extensively with Tom on neighborhood preservation and overdevelopment related issues. His contributions were principled and crucial. Relatedly, Tom is keenly interested in working closely with the state to mitigate traffic congestion while promoting economic vibrancy.

Tom brings a wealth of experience to the commission. He respects our police force and loves our town. We are confident that he will be a wonderful steward for both.

Patrick and Catherine Neligan