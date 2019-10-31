Opinion

Endorsement letters: Consentino, Moccia, and Nneji receive support

Endorsement letters: Consentino, Moccia, and Nneji receive support

Moccia will fix our buildings

Town traffic is difficult on all streets, not simply Main Street. Yes, we have new art facilities, theaters and a new ACT to showcase, but many of our buildings were once showcases.

Our schools are dated and in need of upgrades. Yanity Gym waits for its new windows even though $50,000 has been allocated in three separate budget cycles. The roof continues to leak. Town hall bathrooms facilities mirror the decade they were built in. The police department is, well, pathetic. Had these facilities been maintained, they too would be gems. Our streets and roads reflect this same lack of care. The sewer plant problems were brought up nearly 20 years ago. New is great, and our old should be, too.

Let’s breathe some fresh air into our town by voting for Mayor Dick Moccia. Our infrastructure needs care and consideration and so do we.

Victoria Cally

Haviland Road

Rudy believes in compassion

Compassion. How we define and live out compassion varies greatly from one person to the next. But a unifying factor is that sometimes a challenge to being compassionate is the risk of duplicating efforts and duplicating costs. To do compassion well, it is vital to have an effective leader who knows the big picture and I believe that person is Rudy Marconi.

Rudy himself continuously organizes opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in building a compassionate Ridgefield.

I love many things about Ridgefield, our: arts, friendliness to local business, open lands, good schools, dedicated police and fire departments, nonprofits, faith-based communities, etc. But our strengths have significantly evolved under Rudy’s leadership as he helps us pool our assets with a common thread: compassion!

If you want our town to continue growing in compassion, please join me in voting on Nov. 5 to re-elect Rudy Marconi.

Rev. Phyllis J. (“P.J.”) Leopold

Limestone Road

Nneji for P&Z

Please join me in voting for my husband, Ben Nneji, for Planning and Zoning (P&Z) on Tuesday Nov 5.

I have been married to Ben for more than 35 years. For me, it was practically love at first sight. After all, he was hardworking, intelligent, tall, dark, and handsome! Over the years, I have witnessed the leadership skills that will make Ben perfect for P&Z — as the eldest of nine, father of four (all RHS graduates), mentor to many and as a highly respected professional in the business world (AT&T, GE Capital, Omnicom Group, SigmaWorksGroup). Ben has the ability to see the forest through the trees; is gentle but determined in approach and always looks for the win-win. Ben’s core is his strong belief in and commitment to family ... our family, Ridgefield as family, and country as family. Ben will do everything in his power to protect, preserve and promote the town which we have loved living in the past 21 years. Vote for Ben Nneji for P & Z on Nov 5.

Janie Nneji

Peaceable Street

Kozlark is dedicated

We support the incumbent Maureen Kozlark in this year’s election for the Board of Selectmen. Maureen has been a dedicated servant of the town for several decades, and her wisdom, intelligent level-headed thinking and experience are all virtues that well represent her constituency, and clearly deserve another term.

Joan and Carl Forcheski

Revere Drive

Hebert is practical

Ridgefield voters who have observed and appreciated the quiet efficiency of Bob Hebert’s years of service to the town as a member of the Board of Selectmen applaud the fact that he is a Republican candidate for reelection.

A practical man, he is known for gathering and analyzing facts discernable in any issue before the town’s leading administrative board and Selectman Hebert ‘s fact-supported decision always has been based on what he regards to be of the most benefit to the most people.

As a family man successful in business and active in the community and his church, Bob has established his credentials and he has no aspiration to climb the political ladder or to satisfy an ego. His goal now is simply a chance to continue to serve the town he loves. Voting for him on the Republican ticket Tuesday, Nov. 5 , will help.

Geeta George

Golf Lane

Savino cares about Ridgefield

I endorse Joe Savino for the Board of Selectmen in Ridgefield. It has been stated that Joe has the unique experience of having served Ridgefield on four elected boards including Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Planning & Zoning, and the Police Commission, where he currently serves. He is knowledgeable about the Town Charter, state regulations, and government financial reporting and police guidelines, but most important, Joe cares about Ridgefield and its future. A resident of Ridgefield since April 1990, Joe and his wonderful family have been my next door neighbors those entire 29 years. I have the utmost respect for Joe. He is passionate, caring, intelligent, resourceful and trustworthy. He is a person of integrity. A street smart business executive with an eye on keeping Ridgefield special and great, Joe respects all Ridgefielders. He strives to do what is best for our town.

We are indeed lucky to have Joe Savino as our neighbor and friend. Join me on Nov. 5 as we elect Joe to the Board of Selectmen.

Ken Rich

St. Johns Road

Nneji is a leader

Please join me in voting for Ben Nneji for Planning and Zoning (P&Z) on Tuesday, Nov 5.

I am voting for Ben Nneji for P&Z because I value his judgment, professional background and his global perspective. I have personally experienced his willingness to work in a team environment. He is an advocate for maintaining residential neighborhoods, and supporting commerce in the appropriate places, thereby protect property values through responsible development.

He has proven leadership and change management skills. He has led teams in AT&T, GE and Omnicom Group. With his Ph.D. in industrial engineering and operations research he is highly educated and possesses good judgment and a willingness to work with others to make the right decisions.

Ben has been a very giving part of Ridgefield for 21 years. He is a very thoughtful and caring family man that has volunteered for countless non-profit organizations and his church. I cannot say strongly enough that a vote for Ben is a vote for a bright future — to keep Ridgefield the beautiful place it has been all these years.

Vote for Ben Nneji for P&Z on Nov 5.

Chris Nolan

Prospect Street

Susan Consentino cares

Susan Consentino leads the class in “Strength and Balance” at Founders Hall. The variety of activities she includes, the moves she selects, the music she chooses all indicate she’s given it a lot of thought. She wants to provide a healthy but fun approach to staying fit. Her class is packed and there’s a waiting list of those who want to join.

Her skills are also used with young people at Park and Recreation and she’s very active in her church. There’s no doubt about it - she cares.

Vote for Susan for a caring member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Margaret Downs, Barbara Dineen, and Jeanette Mannuzza

Nneji will protect Ridgefield

Please join me in voting for Ben Nneji for the Ridgefield Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday Nov. 5.

First, Ben possesses the leadership skills and judgment necessary for holding this post. Ben has held senior roles and led teams at major U.S. companies such as AT&T, GE, and the Omnicom Group. A Columbia University-educated engineer, Ben will ensure Ridgefield maintains its small-town identity while engaging in responsible development and smart growth.

Second, Ben reflects the values that make Ridgefield such a special place. I have known Ben for nearly 20 years and he is a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He raised great kids who went on to study at MIT, Dartmouth, Smith, and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has volunteered at his church and mentored many local youth (including me during my childhood in Ridgefield).

Ben will ensure Ridgefield remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. His tremendous character and experience will benefit the Planning and Zoning Commission — and help create an even better Ridgefield for the next generation. He represents the very best of us, so on Nov. 5 let’s support Ben Nneji.

Indra Sen

High Ridge Avenue

Consentino has right values

I’m voting for Susan Consentino because she stands for the following values in communicating what is best for Ridgefield.

First and foremost, she believes in transparency, engagement, and accessibility by doing the following: Conduct all business in public, unless legally required to do otherwise, demand respectful engagement of our community by applicants, and push for better electronic records and communications.

She’s for more proactive planning by: Prioritizing our community’s planning vision above reactive development ideas, supporting commerce in appropriate places, while protecting residential areas, and considering the long-term impact of projects and zoning decisions.

She will create sensitive and sensible development through: Preserving and enhancing our environment and ecosystem, protecting property values by requiring responsible development, and collaborating sincerely with peer commissions, committees, and boards.

Please vote for Susan Consentino.

Patricia Lowe

Re-hire Molly McGeehin

Since being elected as town treasurer four years ago (the first Democrat in memory), Molly McGeehin has, unlike her predecessor: 1) initiated office hours for convenience and transparency; 2) developed and maintained a monthly cash flow data base, which has 3) allowed here to move money amongst various bank accounts (she is limited by state statute to secure investments) to dramatically increase the town’s investment income. She also attends town meetings to learn about issues. Ridgefield needs to keep her experience, expertise, and enthusiasm in service to our Town. Please join me in voting to re-elect Molly McGeehin for town treasurer on Nov. 5.

Dave Ulmer

Its all in the details

My husband Greg Kabasakalian is running for Board of Finance. His 30 years of experience as a business analyst in financial services, makes him the right candidate to vote for. He is exceptional when it comes to listening to what people say, dissecting and evaluating information and creating a solution. His ability to understand complicated materials and communicating the results make him the right choice for Board of Finance. He will bring great skill in cooperation to the Board of Finance and will work closely with the Boards of Education and Selectmen to create more transparency and understanding for public consumption.

Colette Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue

Moccia for first selectman

The Nov. 5 election is a defining moment for all Ridgefield residents. Do we want to continue with our first selectman on the path of increasing taxes, 8-30g overdevelopment, over the top traffic, bait and switch sewer increases and ever expanding town government or do we want new direction, leadership and proven municipal management? Dick Moccia has my vote for the future of Ridgefield.

John McNicholas

Old Washington Road

An Election Day gift

Protecting Ridgefield’s wetlands has to be a priority in this election. They are nature’s filtration and flood mitigation systems that we must preserve for our future.

I’m voting to put Susan Baker, Tracey Miller, Kory Salomone and David Tatge on the new Inland Wetlands Board because I know the Democratic team will prioritize this important mission.

These candidates are highly experienced with real-world, in the trenches experience in the fields that matter — state and local land use regulations, environmental law and plant systems and ecology, open space planning and economic development. They understand the local implications of proposed looser federal standards for wetland protection. They aim to ensure that Ridgefield’s approach isn’t regressive but rather forward-thinking, innovative and supportive of sustainable development.

Please join me in voting for a team that will preserve our wetlands not just for their practical benefits but also for their beauty.

Mel Comer