Opinion

Endorsement letters: Connelly, Nneji, and Steckler receive support

Connelly cares about our community

Sean Connelly has been an active contributor to making Ridgefield a great place to live for a long time through his volunteer work in Boy Scouts, in the Soccer Club of Ridgefield on the Board of Finance and elsewhere. It was no surprise when I learned that he was going to run for the Board of Selectmen. It is also an easy choice for me to support him.

Sean loves Ridgefield and as a runner, a cyclist, a husband and father of two children in the Ridgefield schools, he is invested in ensuring that Ridgefield continues to be a great place to live and to raise our families.

Sean has practical ideas on how to address local issues and he has always been open to hearing opposing views. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Sean and Ridgefield’s future.

Steve Mortinger

Nneji will maintain neighborhoods

I’m voting for Ben Nneji for P&Z because he will protect and maintain residential neighborhoods, and support commerce in the appropriate places. He will protect property values by requiring responsible development.

I have known Ben since he moved to Ridgefield 21 years ago, and have found that he uses his engineering training to evaluate issues and make fact-based decisions. (His Ph.D. is in industrial engineering and operations research.) His corporate experience includes Bell Labs, GE, and Omnicom Group. Having worked with him for five years, I know that he approaches challenges calmly, assessing the facts and respectfully interacting with others.

Ben will ensure that projects and solutions are delivered, and protect our land and groundwater so we can hand a better environment to the next generation. He will make sure that development proposals are in the best interests of our community.

Please join me in voting for Ben Nneji for P&Z on Tuesday, Nov 5.

Rhonda Hill

Hunter Lane

Steckler brings experience

With great enthusiasm I am writing this letter of endorsement for Jonathan Steckler for BOE. Having served with Jonathan on the BOE for the past two years, I have found him to be professional, well-mannered and a consensus builder, even when the conversations were difficult or contentious.

Jonathan’s experience as a vice president of a very successful company that has grown significantly in value over the past several year is invaluable to the budgeting process the BOE undertakes yearly. Jonathan has consistently asked for evidence that taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely and is helping to create transparent budgets and future BOE budget forecasts.

Please join me in casting a vote for Jonathan Steckler for BOE so he continue to provide an invaluable service to our town.

Sharon D’Orso

Sycamore Lane

Reynolds makes Ridgefield a special place to live

We noticed when we moved to Ridgefield two years ago, how lucky we were to get this wonderful town as a bonus when we found our old landmark house.

We are delighted to hear that someone we especially admire — Tom Reynolds — is running for police commissioner, and we hope our fellow citizens will vote for him.

Tom is a good, smart, and thoughtful guy, and has lived here practically forever. He has already served on the Police Commission , including as its chairman, and has valuable experience dealing with its issues.

In addition, he is one of the people who makes Ridgefield such a special place to live — engaging in public service and volunteerism in meaningful and generous ways. He is always “giving back” to the community. Let’s give him the chance to keep giving back to us by voting him in for police commissioner.

Martha and Dick Cavett

Connelly for town selectman

I am writing to express my full support for Sean Connelly’s run for Town Selectman. My wife and I have lived in Ridgefield for 18 years and have known Sean as a youth coach, a Volunteer, a supporter of local businesses and a friend for most of that time. There are obvious issues that face our own today and many issues to come, we need selectman that can makes decisions that work for everyone, I trust Sean’s decision making!

Sean Dowd

Shadow Lane

Reynolds listens

Join me on November 5, 2019 in voting for Tom Reynolds to serve on the Police Commission. I have known Tom professionally and personally for over 40 years. He is passionate about Ridgefield and has demonstrated this by serving on many local Boards and his 10 years of service on the police commission.

He is an excellent listener, processor of information, hardworking and committed. These are all attributes needed to serve on the commission.

I urge you to vote for Tom to serve on the Police Commission so that the Town can benefit once more from his hard work and dedication to our beautiful town.

Dave Lyons

Hunter Lane

Marconi is a true leader

I am writing this letter to endorse Rudy Marconi as First Selectman for the Town of Ridgefield.

As a Ridgefield Police Officer for 30 years, I have witnessed from a different perspective through many of his actions, a solid true leader who is committed to the residents of Ridgefield. During several epic storms over the years which wreaked havoc on the town leaving many families without power, Rudy worked tirelessly to get additional resources to help speed up the recovery and restoration efforts. He has been a life-long resident of Ridgefield and I unequivocally believe he cares about the people & town and will continue with his great track record and accomplishments.

Michael Gates