Opinion

Endorsement letters: Caporale, Moccia, and Pilch receive support

The deadline for endorsement letters has ended. The municipal election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The deadline for endorsement letters has ended. The municipal election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Photo: Stock Image / Photo: Stock Image / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Endorsement letters: Caporale, Moccia, and Pilch receive support 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Pilch for wetlands board

The Ridgefield electorate has shown their concerns for the protection of our town’s wetlands and aquifers by overwhelmingly voting to establish a separate Inland Wetlands Board (75% of the 2018 vote) and giving it responsibility for the town’s aquifers (70% of the vote in September). In order to ensure that the new IWB delivers against these mandates we now need to elect board members who have the training, knowledge, and experience to protect our environment and water resources.

Please join me in voting for my friend, Alan Pilch, for the Inland Wetlands Board. Alan has the training and knowledge with a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Harvard along with being a licensed civil engineer and landscape architect in CT. He has considerable professional experience with 35 years of private practice working on stormwater pollution, stormwater management, and wetland mitigation plans. He has substantial experience in preparing environmental impact statements and environmental assessments.

Importantly, he has been a member of Ridgefield’s Conservation Commission for the past 11 years as well as helping draft stormwater regulations for the town.

Alan will apply his extensive training and experience in protecting our town’s environment and water resources as a member of the Inland Wetlands Board. Please consider voting for him on Nov. 5!

Nevin Dubin

Webster Road

Rudy is a man of action

Last week, ACT (theater) lost power just three hours before our performance of “Little Shop of Horrors”. This was several days before the nor’easter. After quickly determining that there was no neighborhood outage, and after our electrician was unable to determine a cause, we were not sure who (or where) to turn. Our sold-out audience would be arriving in just three hours. I called Rudy’s office seeking help and advice. Completely unexpected, Rudy showed up (to ACT) just 10 minutes after my call (along with the town maintenance man) and stayed for two hours until our power was restored (just 45 minutes before show time)!

What other first selectman would do that? Simply put, Rudy is committed to this town, its people, its not-for-profit organizations, its arts, its businesses, its open spaces and parks, and our well-being. I think that we should reflect upon everything that Rudy has done for our magnificent town over these years. There is a reason why Ridgefield is consistently voted one of the best (and safest) towns to live in CT. And I believe that we are all better off because of Rudy Marconi.

Daniel C. Levine

Artistic Director, ACT of CT

Re-elect Bob Hebert

Bob Hebert has a reputation for integrity, and a commitment for an open and fiscally responsible town government. As a current member of the Board of Selectmen, he called for, and is now receiving, transparent BOE budgets. With fellow board member Maureen Kozlark, he went through the town’s budget line by line to cut operating costs while maintaining or improving efficiency.

When re-elected, Bob will be the only board member with lengthy experience in real estate investment, finance, and management. He also brings a collaborative nature that respects the talents and perspectives of all individuals. Please re-elect Bob Hebert.

Linda Lavelle

Aspen Mill Road

Support for Katz

I have attended Planning and Zoning meetings for a number of years and have had the opportunity to present ideas to it. I found John to be extremely well versed in local and state zoning laws and have been impressed with his dedication to maintaining the Ridgefield ambiance and culture. He is also an active contributor to organizations in Ridgefield, including the Playhouse, CHIRP and youth organizations. There are many zoning issues to Ridgefield today, and I believe that we need the dedication and vision of people like John Katz on our Planning and Zoning Commission. I ask that you support him for re-election.

Dick Larson

Kozlark has one priority

For years, Maureen Kozlark was part of our Thursday morning tennis group. After tennis we would casually ask each other what we had on the agenda for the rest of the day. Inevitably, Maureen was doing something for Ridgefield — spending countless hours investigating issues and thinking of the best solutions for this town. If the fire department requested a new fire truck, she’d be headed to the firehouse. If the Board of Ed had an issue to be worked out, she’d be headed in that direction. Maureen consistently, actively engages with different groups to find out directly what Ridgefield residents really want. She is known for meticulously researching, analyzing and finding solutions. She is bright, levelheaded and experienced. When Maureen comes to a conclusion, she is not hesitant to state her views. She has one priority and that is what is best for Ridgefield. I thank Maureen for her years of dedication and hope you vote for her on Nov. 5.

Sharon Dunphy

Armand Road

Ridgefield needs new perspective

I thank Rudy Marconi for his 20 years of service to Ridgefield. We don’t need fundamental transformation, however after two decades a different perspective from an experienced leader and administrator would be good for Ridgefield. Change is good.

Dick Moccia has the experience to guide us through the current and upcoming big projects troubling many. I support Dick Moccia for first selectman and hope you will join me. It’s time for a change.

Robert Lavelle

Aspen Mill Road

Caporale is committed to service

I first met Issy Caporale 12 years ago when she worked as the 911 dispatcher for the Ridgefield Police Department.

As the varsity lacrosse coach at Ridgefield High School, I consider Issy to be fair and accurate as a referee. Throughout the years, I have also witnessed her interact with the youth of our town including attending numerous games to help support local teams. She also volunteered her time for countless athletic programs in the area.

Issy has always been a consummate professional. She is committed to serving others and dedicated to the Town of Ridgefield. I believe as a police commissioner she will listen to the concerns of our community.

For those reasons, I will support Issy Caporale for police commissioner in Ridgefield.

Cece Berger

Varsity Girls Lacrosse Coach, Ridgefield High School

Vote for Katz for P&Z

We need John Katz for his intelligence and leadership. He will insure the future of Ridgefield as our community continues to grow.

Bob Frank

35 Lounsbury Road

McNicholas has experience

I have known John McNicholas for many years. I feel his experience as a New York City detective and extensive background in law enforcement will serve the town well on the Police Commission.

My whole family looks forward to voting for him.

Marty Heiser

Spectacle Lane

Keep Katz on zoning commission

Among the many wonderful and generous contributions John has made to this town, his longtime commitment to the Planning and Zoning Commission is one of the most significant.

As a former chairman and member of P&Z for more than 40 years, John has been an articulate and straight-talking voice of reason, clarity and conviction, and has been instrumental in protecting residential zoning and the unique character of Ridgefield.

Let’s reelect him so that he can continue this essential work.

Doug Barile