Elections have consequences 

Contributed photo

Elections matter and state elections matter more than you can imagine. While you may think CT is a solidly blue state, it was not long ago that our state senate was exactly 50/50. Many of the protections we take for granted here in CT can disappear in a heartbeat if we don’t elect candidates who actually support our democratic values and who believe in not taking away rights that people already have. As a transgender teen who transitioned at age 6, this is personal.

As a social worker, Ceci Maher understands first hand the importance of access to robust mental health services, she understands the importance of valuing each individual for who they are regardless or religion, race, sex, gender or sexual orientation. She understands the impact that discrimination, low self-esteem, poverty, homelessness, trauma, anxiety, depression and bullying can have on individuals, their families and the greater community and has worked to help people overcome challenges through her work.