Editorial: Songs of hope

Cantor Deborah Katcho-Gray, the Rev. Whitney Altopp and Rabbi David Reiner, who gathered after last year's Community Thanksgiving Service, will be at this year's service at St. Stephen's.

Divisive times, these seem to be, with what separates people threatening to consume the public consciousness. That may be. But the good people outnumber the bad, and the urge to pull together, support one another, flows strong.

The Ridgefield Clergy Association will be holding its annual interfaith Thanksgiving Service this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. Appropriately for an interfaith event, it’ll be hosted by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and Monsignor Kevin Royal, St. Mary’s new pastor, will give the Thanksgiving reflection. The clergy association describes the interfaith service as “a collective effort of the clergy, both Christian and Jewish, in Ridgefield.”

A secular leader, First Selectman Rudy Marconi, will read a Thanksgiving proclamation.

And, the clergy association says, “an offering will be collected to benefit those in need.” There’s the sharing of the Thanksgiving spirit.

The interfaith service should not be dismissed as members of the clergy association patting each other on the back.

Swastikas and racist graffiti have been found in Ridgefield, in neighboring communities, and are defiling public spaces more and more often nationwide.

The forces of hate and division are emboldened, and feel they are on the rise.

People of good will — whatever their traditions and beliefs, or non-beliefs — must to pull together, join voices, and make sure that messages of unity, caring and humanity are heard above the din of the divisive and hate-filled.

Attend the interfaith service, make an offering, and join the chorus of the good, whose song is one sharing and hope.