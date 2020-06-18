Opinion

Editorial: Ridgefield High School’s Class of 2020 appears ready for the future

Ridgefield High School Valedictorian, Questin McQuilkin, speaks to the students during the graduation ceremony held on the school grounds. Thursday, June 18, 2020

COVID-19 shuttering schools, education, friendships and much of life reinvented as online only — the Class of 2020 has experienced a year like no other.

And it won’t be crowned with that last walk as high school seniors, to the cheers of family and friends honoring their graduation. They’ll graduate from Ridgefield High School sitting in cars, socially distanced.

Students were forced from school by an unknown threat in early March, as a new virus made its way through the country, spreading sickness and death, changing the way people live.

That’s large and dark and it’s a tremendous amount of change for high school kids to be dealing with. But they did it.

In the academic realm, some subjects lend themselves to online classes more than others. Teachers and students in classes that had a more difficult transition adjusted, found new ways and mapped out trails that those who come after them may follow. Musicians performed, artists made art.

Then came the death of George Floyd under a policeman’s knee — it happened across the continent, but sparked outrage and protests across the nation.

The kids have absorbed and participated in that, too.

The world is changing faster and faster. And at least to many in the older generations, it seems to be getting crazier.

But the widespread protests against police excesses — drawing not just the black community, but many whites, many suburbanites — make an argument that there is progress, though there is still surely a long journey ahead to reach a society of real equality and justice.

And the resilient students of Ridgefield High School’s Class of 2020 suggest that today’s young people are ready for the craziness and difficulties that the world and life have already started throwing at them.

May they march into their diverse futures with heads high, eyes open, and spirits ready to take on the great, messy, and wondrous challenges of being human.