ELIZABETH PAGE: The right to lie

When my daughter was about 4 years old, a neighbor called to ask if she’d accidentally taken home one of their toys. I don’t even remember what the toy was — it was small and plastic and of no consequence except for the fact that it was a favorite of the child who couldn’t find it.
So I asked my daughter if she’d taken it. And she flat out lied to me. And she was so convincing that when I stumbled on the toy in her room an hour later I was shocked. And more angry that I’ve ever been at her before or since. So angry that I actually scared her. And yes, I was overtired and overworked and no doubt overreacted. But it was more than that. The lie absolutely gutted me.