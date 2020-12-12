Democratic View: Voters Give Now and to the Future

Lea Suzuki / The Chronicle

On Nov. 3, voters gave themselves and future generations gifts that will become more obvious as the darkest days of 2020—and possibly of our nation’s recent history — cede to January 2021’s brighter, longer days.

The first gift is that of an orderly, valid election. Just as peoples of many religious persuasions (and none) embrace celebrations of light in this season, Americans of all parties and persuasions can embrace the fact that on Election Day 2020, we safely voted in record numbers, and every vote was counted. According to the secretaries of state throughout the country — as well as judges who have dismissed dozens of baseless challenges to the results--in the weeks before and after Nov. 3, our democracy worked well under extraordinary circumstances. The result, delivered by voters as well as thousands of poll workers and election officials who quietly did their jobs, affirms the democratic process here, to us, and for nations around the world.