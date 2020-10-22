Opinion

Dem View: On the line Nov. 3

Throughout the election I’ve been fortunate to speak with thousands of our neighbors in Ridgefield, each concerned about the future of our nation and state. With Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court looming — she likely will have been confirmed by the time this article is published — access to health care, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, is under fire. Americans are understandably feeling the pressure and uncertainty of what’s to come.

Over the last few months, I’ve released comprehensive plans and stances regarding job creation, supporting small businesses, opposition to school regionalization and the failed policies of 8-30g, health care, and protecting the environment. With local input, and by working together, we can craft meaningful policy that works for Ridgefield.

What goes hand-in-hand with common-sense legislation for the common good is supporting our seniors. We must do more for our seniors who worked their entire lives to build our community and make a good life for themselves and their families — we owe it to them to pass legislation that affects their lives positively. The legislature recently passed a bill that caps insulin prices at $25 per 30-day supply — a great start, but not enough. We must take a serious look at the way prescription drug pricing is structured and put a stop to Big Pharma companies taking advantage of our most vulnerable, regardless of whether or not you have full medical coverage. It’s just common sense.

It’s time we face the shortcomings of our health care system and the manipulation Medicare patients are subjected to by insurers. Our health care system is complex and big insurance companies and health care providers are gaming the system. Making matters worse, the Supreme Court could vote to strip health insurance from 20 million Americans in the coming months, and right-wing Republicans in Washington are pushing for cuts to Social Security and Medicare. The thought of taking away coverage and medical care during a global pandemic is frightening and unconscionable. We must protect health care for those who have it and expand access for those who don’t, before it’s too late.

It’s equally important that we help our seniors age in place — if you want to stay in Ridgefield, you should be able to. From obtaining funding to enhance home access for residents to building additional senior or age-restricted living facilities in town, we can implement policy that helps municipalities receive grants and paves the way for our seniors to continue living full lives in a place they want to be.

There is so much on the line on Nov. 3, and I hope I can earn your vote. We can’t leave the health, wealth, and future of our community to chance or an empty suit. I’ve spent my career managing a multi-million dollar business and as an applied behavior analysis therapist. I know the value of hard work, and in Hartford I’ll fight every day to deliver results for all Ridgefield residents. Because Ridgefield Matters.

Aimee Berger-Girvalo is vice chair of the Democratic Town Committee and the Democratic candidate for the 111th District seat in the State House of Representatives.