To the Editor:

First, let me congratulate all of our local candidates that won in this election, and commiserate with those who lost. I believe it was fair and above board.

Having said that, I can’t understand why people voted the way they did. Nationally we have the highest inflation rate in 40 years, the skyrocketing prices for food, gas and heating oil are putting tremendous pressure on people’s budgets. Since January 2021 we have had 5 ½ million people enter our country illegally. We have 100,000 drug overdose deaths each year, ¾ of which are from fentanyl, and are vastly enriching the Mexican cartels (and China) in the process. 98 persons on the Terrorist Watch List have been apprehended at the border. All of these problems can be attributed to the policies of the current administration.

While here in Connecticut, according to the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, we are 47th out of the 50 states. According to a new annual report by The American Legislative Exchange Council, “Connecticut has the worst funded pension system in the country.” Connecticut’s unfunded pension debt was the 48th highest in the country on a per capita basis. We have been losing corporations and high net worth individuals to other states. According to the CBIA, “It’s not a surprise that the major personal tax increase of four years ago triggered an acceleration in the outflow of wealth from Connecticut.” Illegal immigrants are being flown into Westchester Airport and driven to CT cities, but Jim Himes office refuses to say how many.

For 30 years we have had essentially a one party system in the state, and for the last two years we have had a one party system at the federal level. And yet, we voted the same people responsible for these sad statistics back into office.

Sean Archambault

Ramapoo Road