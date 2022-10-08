Connecticut state Representative candidate Bob Hebert for all of Ridgefield

Contributed photo

Bob Hebert and ‘common sense’ go hand in hand, but so do Bob Hebert and humility. Over the years, Bob has proven time and again to care about RIDGEFIELD first; its residents, his neighbors.

Volunteering on our Town boards takes a ton of personal time, yet Bob takes his role as Selectman seriously beyond the agenda. He is the only Selectman who reached out to review my thoughts on the Board of Education budget and discuss the hundreds of line items. He wanted to understand what our schools needed and the perspective of Board of Education members to ensure he formulated his thoughts based on educational needs. Bob spent many hours combing through those 300 budget pages, asking critical questions before supporting the budget.