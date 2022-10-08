Contributed photo

The one thing that my husband Bob Hebert does that is very different from other candidates is that he does his due diligence on all the issues. He is of the mind set that a problem may look like it has one solution but is able to see that each individual may have a very different point of view that is not obvious or visible at first glance. As your selectman, this has been prevalent in the work he done for Ridgefield.

He makes it a point to visit the resident and LISTEN to their concerns. Sometimes it may be a resource that he is aware to connect the resident or other times it might be more complex. Once a resident’s passport had expired who needed to fly overseas after the death of a family member. He immediately made it his mission to figure out how to get this done especially when the passport offices were closed due to Covid.