Aimee Berger-Girvalo supports mental health, education

Berger-Girvalo Supports Mental Health & Education
As the mother of three Ridgefield graduates, and as a business owner that focuses on children’s special needs, I am concerned about children's mental health. Our state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, supported key legislation that provides mental health training for parents, students and pediatricians, supports our schools in expanding mental health staff and access to care, creates a new Healthcare Advocate position to help families navigate care for children and adolescents, expands 24/7 emergency mental health response, and provides grants to hire more mental health support staff.