Aimee Berger-Girvalo supports mental health, education

Berger-Girvalo Supports Mental Health & Education



As the mother of three Ridgefield graduates, and as a business owner that focuses on children’s special needs, I am concerned about children's mental health. Our state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, supported key legislation that provides mental health training for parents, students and pediatricians, supports our schools in expanding mental health staff and access to care, creates a new Healthcare Advocate position to help families navigate care for children and adolescents, expands 24/7 emergency mental health response, and provides grants to hire more mental health support staff.



For Aimee, devotion to our children's education is both professional and personal. Aimee is endorsed by Connecticut Education Association, receiving their highest recognition for her commitment to public education. As our state representative, she draws on her experience as an instructional para-educator in Ridgefield Public Schools, and as an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapist working with children on the autism spectrum. Aimee has volunteered for 15+ years as the director and coach of the Holland League of the Soccer Club of Ridgefield, which gives differently-abled kids the opportunity to play a team sport.



Aimee has kept Ridgefield's children at the forefront, working tirelessly to secure $400,000 for ADA-compliant playgrounds, supporting grants for our schools to upgrade and maintain HVAC systems, which are vital to healthy air quality, and she was instrumental in obtaining $2 million for our Boys and Girls Club. Aimee is a true leader, and even more importantly, Aimee understands our children need adults who will strive to provide them with the tools and resources necessary to navigate a complex world. Actions speak louder than words, and Aimee Berger-Girvalo has proven that she will continue to advocate for Ridgefield. Support mental health services, education, and quality of life by voting for Aimee Berger-Girvalo on November 8th.

Selina K. Bell

Mountain Road