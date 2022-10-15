Writer supports Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Contributed

I write this letter to strongly support the re-election of Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo to the Connecticut legislature. Aimee exhibits all the fine qualities that constituents should want and expect from their elected officials.

As Ridgefield’s State Representative, Aimee has shown she is smart, fearless, passionate, confident, dedicated, genuine, committed, honest, knowledgeable, and has complete integrity. I am especially impressed by Aimee’s significant contributions to help victims of domestic violence and child abuse, by supporting legislation that has designated victims a protected class, created a grant to prevent online abuse, and increased protections for human trafficking victims.