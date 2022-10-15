Skip to main content
Opinion

Aimee Berger-Girvalo protects the environment, human rights

Susan Baker
Letter

Letter

contributed

Our incumbent state representative, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, has a stellar record on environmental and climate issues and is a staunch defender of human rights.

The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters gave her a perfect score on their 2022 environmental scorecard.  Among the important environmental bills she helped to pass are a Clean Air Act allowing adoption of new emissions standards for state vehicles; a bill that sets a goal for 100% of our electricity supply to come from zero carbon sources by 2040; and expanded financing to build more solar power and strengthen our electric grid against the uncertainty of climate change. W

e need Aimee to continue her laser focus on the environment and we need her in the legislature to continue defeating repeated GOP attempts to gut state human and civil rights protections. Aimee is a statewide leader in strengthening reproductive rights and Aimee champions dignity for all. It is critical that your voice be heard on election day, to keep Aimee working to preserve our health, safety, and prosperity.

Join me in re-electing Aimee Berger-Girvalo on November 8th. 

Susan Baker

High Ridge Avenue

 

 

Written By
Susan Baker