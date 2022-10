To the Editor:

Connecticut is not moving forward it is moving backwards which is why more people are moving out than moving in. Why? Because it is just too expensive to live here, do business here and even more expensive to retire here.

We are over taxed and also dealing with sky high inflation that has driven up the price of food, clothing and healthcare. There’s also a new truck tax that will further increase the cost of goods and services. This winter residents will also have to deal with soaring energy costs. For many, the only option is to move out of town. People shouldn’t be forced to move out of their homes because they can’t afford it.

Don’t be fooled by the $650 million tax relief package Democrats are touting. It was just crumbs. The child tax credit is a one-time credit. The gas tax holiday conveniently expires after the election. Our government could have done so much more to help but they decided on short-term election rebates and rejected the $1.2 billion tax relief plan the Republicans presented. Every single Democrat in the House and Senate voted against this plan. So much for working together for the good of all.

We are all feeling the effects of over taxation and inflation. Things haven’t gotten better; they have gotten worse. I am voting for Bob Hebert because it is time for change. It is time to bring in someone who advocates for us. Bob brings tangible experience and offers solutions. He will fight for what is right for us and not be hostage to his party. Bob will work with colleagues across the aisle for the good of our town, just as he always has.

Please vote for the change we need, Vote for Bob Hebert.

Anna May Murphy

Mimosa Circle